Man buries electrocuted jumbo, held after months

COIMBATORE: A 58-year-old farmer was arrested on Friday almost ten months after a wild elephant died of electrocution by coming into contact with an illegal electric fence raised around his farm in Erode.

Acting on a tip that the carcass of an electrocuted elephant had been buried clandestinely by a farmer; a team of the forest department from Bargur examined the Kovilnatham area. They dug out a suspected spot and retrieved the skeletal remains of the elephant near a farm owned by Sadayappan.

Inquiries with the farmer revealed that the elephant had died ten months ago when it came into contact with the illegally powered fence.

“He electrified the fence to prevent elephants from raiding maize and tapioca crops raised on his five-acre farm. As he found an elephant lying dead, the farmer dug out the earth and buried it clandestinely,” said an official.

The bones and other remains of the elephant had been sent for forensic testing to know its gender, age and other details. The accused farmer was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days. He was then lodged in Bhavani sub-jail.