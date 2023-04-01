Man arrested under Posco Act in TN

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old man was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Posco) Act on Saturday for allegedly posing nude in front of a girl and calling her inside his house near here, police said.
The seven-year-old girl was sent by her mother to purchase some provisions from the nearby shop on Friday.
As the girl was returning, Ramesh Kumar, a daily wage labourer, was standing naked in front of his house near Annur about 35 kilometers from here, and was calling the girl to come inside his house. The shell-shocked girl immediately ran to her house, police said.
The girl narrated the incident to her mother and told her that the man had done the same thing a couple of days ago.
The mother complained to All Woman Police Station at nearby Mettupalayam. Based on the complaint, police arrested Kumar this morning and registered a case under Posco Act and are investigating.
