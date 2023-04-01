Drunk driver knocks down couple, brandishes knife at public; arrested

Vellore: A drunk lorry driver in a car knocked down a couple on a two-wheeler and brandished a machete at the public when questioned before being arrested by the police near Gudiyattam on Saturday. The incident occurred at Ulli bridge connecting Madanur, 30 kilometres from Vellore to Gudiyattam when Lakshman (44) a conservancy worker and his wife were travelling on a two-wheeler towards Madanur. Suddenly a car driven by Mohan Kumar (27) a lorry driver from Madanur came toward them and knocked the two-wheeler to the ground. Locals on the spot, picked them up immediately and tried to apprehend the culprit. Mohan Kumar, who was drunk, brandished a machete and kept them at bay. Locals then alerted the Gudiyattam taluk police who rushed to the spot and arrested Mohan Kumar who already had attempt to murder cases against him. Investigations are underway.