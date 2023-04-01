CPM to fight caste inequalities in TN to observe Vaikom centenary

CHENNAI: CPM on Saturday called for a "social justice" war on the occasion of the centenary celebration of the Vaikom struggle to fight against caste inequalities and regressive Sanatana principles.

In a resolution adopted at the party's secretariat meeting here, it said that the party would conduct movements across the State upholding social justice to fight caste inequalities in the centenary year.

"The 100th anniversary of the Vaikam struggle is a powerful reminder to us that not only is the trail of history, but society is still in a situation to walk its trail. Even if it is not in the earlier forms of untouchability, caste inequalities continue to cast a shadow at all levels of society. From anganwadi to graveyards, caste inequalities are still a challenge to the Indian constitution and human dignity," it said, adding that both the BJP and the RSS are reviving outdated regressive practices.