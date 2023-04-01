BJP showing fascist attitude, says Tiruchy MP

Tiruchy: BJP has been showing their fascist attitude to the opposition parties intentionally and Rahul Gandhi’s qualification is one among them, said Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar.

Speaking in Thanjavur, the MP said, Congress party has been organising a series of protests against the disqualification of the party leader Rahul Gandhi at grassroots level. “The common people have been voluntarily participating in these protests as they have understood the anti-people attitude of the BJP,’, he said.

Claiming that the Prime Minister, instead of responding to the charges levelled by the opposition parties, has been threatening those who voice against him and his party. “Unable to face the criticism made by Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister has initiated steps to disqualify just to silence Rahul Gandhi but his intentions will never succeed,” Thirunakukkarasar said.

The MP said, the convocation ceremony for several universities including the Bharathidasan University has not been conducted for several years due to the lethargicity of the Governor.