Assistant Professor arrested in Madurai over casteist remarks

MADURAI: An assistant professor with the Department of History at Madurai Kamaraj University, was arrested on allegations of passing casteist remarks at a student on Saturday. Nagamalai Pudukottai police arrested the assistant professor identified as Shanmugaraja based on a complaint lodged by a final-year post graduate student. The affected student approached the police on March 23 with a complaint seeking action against assistant professor Shanmugaraja alleging that he hurled casteist remarks at her. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against the assistant professor under various provisions of the SC/ST Act.