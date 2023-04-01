TamilNadu

Assistant Professor arrested in Madurai over casteist remarks

Nagamalai Pudukottai police arrested the assistant professor identified as Shanmugaraja based on a complaint lodged by a final-year post graduate student.
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: An assistant professor with the Department of History at Madurai Kamaraj University, was arrested on allegations of passing casteist remarks at a student on Saturday. Nagamalai Pudukottai police arrested the assistant professor identified as Shanmugaraja based on a complaint lodged by a final-year post graduate student. The affected student approached the police on March 23 with a complaint seeking action against assistant professor Shanmugaraja alleging that he hurled casteist remarks at her. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against the assistant professor under various provisions of the SC/ST Act.

Madurai Kamaraj University
Casteist remarks
Assistant Professor
Assistant Professor arrested
Nagamalai Pudukottai police

