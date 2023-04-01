10-year-old girl found dead under mysterious circumstances near Ambur

AMBUR: A ten-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a village near Ambur on Friday evening. Hansika (10), was studying in class five in a government school near Ambur and she was staying with her aunt at Vadakarai. On Friday evening, she was found charred to death after coming back from school. There are witnesses to the incident. Umarabad police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and sent the body to the Vellore government medical college hospital for post-mortem examination and registered a case. Investigations are underway. The girl is the daughter of Kanakaraj of Devarajapuram.