Pvt school student found dead in Ponneri; family seeks action

CHENNAI: Parents and relatives of a Class 8 student at a private school in Ponneri in Tiruvallur district protested seeking investigations into the death of the student, who was found unconscious in the restroom of the school on Friday.

Tension prevailed at the Ponneri-Tiruvottiyur road after the road was blocked by the deceased's family members. The deceased was identified as S Pradeeswaran (13) of Acharapallam village.

He was studying Class 8 at a private school in Ponneri.

On Friday, the school management called the boy's parents and informed them that their child was found unconscious in the restroom and he was moved to a hospital.

On reaching the hospital, the family learnt that the boy had died after which the situation worsened.

Senior police officers rushed to the scene to pacify the agitated family members who demanded action against the school management, alleging foulplay.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on