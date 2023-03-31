Officials in a fix as OHT pipeline leaks again in Vellore

VELLORE: Fresh leaks were detected at 46 locations in the pipelines carrying water from the 20 lakh-litre overhead tank (OHT) in Gandhinagar built under the Central Government’s AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Rural Transformation) scheme during a test by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) officials.

Earlier on March 23, leaks were found at 230 spots in the pipelines.

“We were flooded with phone calls from the public after the seepage from pipelines flowed on streets,” Vellore corporation’s zone 1 chairperson Pushpalatha Vaniaraja said.

“We have informed TWAD categorically that our work involves only the supply of water to the public through distribution lines from the tank and construction, testing, and filling water should be done by TWAD,” she added.

The issue of leaks in different locations has become a headache to the TWAD. However, Katpadi MLA and Water Resources Minister S Duraimurugan at a meeting during the beginning of March had instructed that all works should be completed within a fortnight. “Work has not been completed yet even though it is month end and the minister’s deadline could not be met due to issues like leaks,” an official at the Vellore Corporation seeking anonymity said.

Another issue the local body might soon face is TWAD’s plan to dig up recently laid cement roads to fix the pipe leaks.

“Under the smart city project, official can lay only cement road as they last seven years compared to tar road, whose life is mostly five years. Digging them up will definitely rouse local passion,” he said.

Officials said the public would be angry if the authority fails to provide them facilities as the taxes were also revised recently adding that the smart city project did not turn out to be the game changer for the corporation as envisaged.