NEP can't be accepted, Minister Ponmudy reiterates

CHENNAI: Reiterating the State stance, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Friday said that Tamil Nadu will not accept National Education Policy (NEP-2022) as it contains more flaws than useful information.

Replying to BJP MLA C Saraswathi's request that Tamil Nadu should adopt NEP as it has many benefits for both School and Higher Education, the minister said "There might be few good things in it. However, it has more irrelevant things that the state cannot be accepted".

Stating that in NEP, the initiative to conduct common exam for students studying from Classes 6 to 8 cannot be acceptable, the minister claimed that there would more dropouts.

"Similarly, NEP also initiated to provide degree certificate even if the students studied one year or two years in the college," he said adding that if this would be the case, there would be several dropouts in the higher educational institutions.

He also asserted that the state will adopt only two-language policy. "Forcing additional language cannot be accepted," he said and added that that is why the State will be coming out its own education policy.