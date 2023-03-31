TamilNadu

Mini-bus runs amok, damages 15 bikes, one car; one teenager injured

The bus also knocked down one Prakash Raj (14), who came to a shop. He sustained severe injuries and is being treated at the medical college. Town Traffic Intelligence police are investigating.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

Tiruchy: As many as 15 two-wheelers and a car were damaged after a minibus ran amok on the busy Thanjavur roads on Friday. According to sources, the bus owned by Murugaiyya mini bus services was running at high speed from the Old bus stand to Medical College with 20 passengers. Senthil from Vallam was seen operating the bus at the time. When the bus was nearing Balaji Nagar near Medical College at around 9 am, the driver lost his control and ran amok in which as many as 15 two-wheelers that were parked in the roadside parking were damaged and hit a car and halted after hitting an electric pole. The bus also knocked down one Prakash Raj (14), who came to a shop. He sustained severe injuries and is being treated at the medical college. Town Traffic Intelligence police are investigating.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Mini-bus runs amok
Mini-bus accident
Murugaiyya mini bus services

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in