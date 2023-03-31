Mini-bus runs amok, damages 15 bikes, one car; one teenager injured

Tiruchy: As many as 15 two-wheelers and a car were damaged after a minibus ran amok on the busy Thanjavur roads on Friday. According to sources, the bus owned by Murugaiyya mini bus services was running at high speed from the Old bus stand to Medical College with 20 passengers. Senthil from Vallam was seen operating the bus at the time. When the bus was nearing Balaji Nagar near Medical College at around 9 am, the driver lost his control and ran amok in which as many as 15 two-wheelers that were parked in the roadside parking were damaged and hit a car and halted after hitting an electric pole. The bus also knocked down one Prakash Raj (14), who came to a shop. He sustained severe injuries and is being treated at the medical college. Town Traffic Intelligence police are investigating.