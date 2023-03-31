Frustrated over low marks in TNPSC exam, engg graduate dies by suicide

Vellore: Frustrated over the low marks he scored in TNPSC group 4 exams, an engineering graduate died by suicide at Velapadi in Vellore on Thursday. The deceased, Satish (33) had attended the TNPSC group 4 exams, last year and the results of this exam were published on March 24. On Thursday, when his family members went outside, he ended his life inside the home. Noticing this, his brother informed his mother and neighbours. Vellore south police registered a case and sent the body to the Vellore government medical college hospital for post-mortem examination. Satish’s father Ravi is an ex service-man in the Velapadi area in Vellore.