From Cumbum paneer to Marthandam honey: 11 products from TN get GI tags

CHENNAI: In a first time, 11 products from Tamil Nadu were conferred with a geographical indicator (GI) tag together.

The products that received the tag are Athur Vetrilai, Cumbum paneer, Sholavandan Vetrilai, Salem Sago, Marthandam Honey, Marapurai Murugu, Thaikkal Rattan craft, Nagam cotton saree, Myladi stone carvings, Ooty Varkey, Manamadurai Ghatam.

The tag was provided to 10 products based on the application by IP attorney P Sanjai Gandhi. The leading IP attorney has so far managed to obtain it for 35 products over the years.

P Sanjai Gandhi, the leading IP attorney said, "This is the first time 11 products from Tamil Nadu have together received the GI tag including 10 of the 11 that received the tag now,"

Recently, Ramanathapuram’s ‘Mundu Chilli’ and Vellore’s Elavambadi spiny brinjal received the tag.

Here are the products that received the GI tag:

1. Authoor vetrilai (11/11/2020)

2. Cumbum paneer (1/1/2021)

3. Shola vandan vetrilai (29/10/2021)

4. Salem sago (5/10/2020)

5. Marthandam Honey (29/11/2021)

6. Marapurai Murugu (7/7/2014)

7. Thaikkal Rattan craft (31/1/2017)

8. Nagam cotton saree(29/6/2021)

9. Myladi stone carvings (28/6/2013)

10. Ooty varkey (3/8/2015)

11. Manamadurai Ghatam (28/07/2016)