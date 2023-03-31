CM assures appropriate action in Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue

CHENNAI: A day after hundreds of students at Chennai Kalakshetra protested, seeking action against the teaching staff in their institute for alleged sexual harassment, Chief Minister Stalin said legal action will be taken against those involved in the issue.

Further, he said, "The National Commission for Women had written to the DGP alleging sexual harassment at the institution. The NCW itself had written to the DGP saying that we have closed the matter. No written complaint has been received by the police in this matter. As soon as the matter came to my attention, I contacted the district Collector and got the details. To find out more details in this regard, a revenue divisional officer, district collector, joint commissioner of police, deputy commissioner, and officers were sent there, and an investigation was held,” he said.

“Even on Friday morning, the revenue officer and other officials are talking to the students and the college management. Also, all necessary measures have been taken for the safety of the students. If the matter is investigated and the charges are proved, whoever is at fault will be dealt with according to law," he added.