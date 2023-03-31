Cadre expect changes in party after elevation

VELLORE: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami becoming the general secretary of the AIADMK has resulted in a resurgence among Vellore cadre, who expect EPS to “remove the dross from the party after he tours the state shortly,” sources said.

That the contentions have already started showing from the fact that Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu distributing sweets on EPS’ legal victory at the Chittoor bus stop in Katpadi. The act raised eyebrows as usually such incidents first happen in Vellore town.

“Appu distributed sweets at Katpadi to ensure that he will compete from the constituency when polls come around,” a senior functionary said and added, “this move will be opposed as he has already lost thrice from that seat and giving him the same seat will send a wrong message to cadre that they have nobody in the party from that area.”

“The move is also to keep out former district secretary and present Vellore central cooperative bank chairman V Ramu from competing in Vellore sources said. However, the common feeling was that Ramu would be a better candidate for Katpadi as last time DMK stalwart and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan was forced to sweat it out as he won by just a three digit figure,” the senior functionary added.

Janani Satish, IT wing regional functionary is also gearing up to get a top district post as he also with a group distributed sweets contrary to the usual practice of all being together on such occasions. Hence, interesting changes are expected in the 50-year-old Dravidian major shortly.