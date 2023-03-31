Body of woman, reported missing for 3 days, found in sack in well at Erode

Coimbatore: A young woman, who went missing a few days ago, was found dead with her body stuffed in a sack and dumped in a well in Erode on Thursday night. The deceased, Swetha, 21, from Kannagi Street near Gopi in Erode, had gone missing on 28 March. “The girl, who is studying third year in a private college, had left the house for college, but did not return thereafter. As she could not be found anywhere, a missing complaint was filed by her parents,” police said. Acting on information that foul smell has been emanating from a farm well in Kongarpalayam, the police took out the sack and found the body of the girl with injuries on her face and neck. The police have registered a case of murder and further inquiries are on.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android