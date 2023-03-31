BJP plays role in all AIADMK party affairs after Jaya's demise: TTV

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Friday said that the ruling party at the Centre played a role in all party affairs in the AIADMK after the demise of late party supremo J Jayalalithaa.

"The ruling party at the Centre played a role in the merger of the Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam factions then (2017). They have played a role in all the developments in the party. It started after the demise of Amma (Jayalalithaa),” Dhinakaran said while reporters sought his response to deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's statement that he merged his faction with EPS after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked for it.

The scenario has not changed, he said and alluded that the leaders of the saffron party would repeat their act to bring the two factions together.

Dhinakaran downplayed the Madras High Court's direction, rejecting the plea of OPS and his aide against the resolutions adopted at the July 11 general council meeting, and said EPS secured the party following the court order. But, it was the beginning of the long legal battle as OPS would go for appeal and even approach the Apex Court.

The legacy of MGR, Jayalalithaa and 'Two-Leaves' symbol would gradually lose its vigour under EPS leadership, said Dhinakaran and reiterated that the true loyalist of late party supremo J Jayalalithaa should come together to retrieve the party from the "betrayers" and restore its lost glory.

On Amit Shah and EPS statements over the AIADMK-BJP alliance, Dhinakaran said that it was too early to talk about the alliance for the Lok Sabha polls. "We are clear in our thoughts and approach. We have a three pronged approach. This includes facing the polls alone," he said.