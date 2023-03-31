AIADMK representation sent to EC to recognise EPS as General Secretary

CHENNAI: In order to officiate Edappadi K Palaniswami's election as AIADMK's General Secretary, the party has submitted a representation to the Election Commission for recognition.

The related documents have been attached in the representation.

Edappadi K Palaniswami was unanimously elected as the party's general secretary after the HC lifted the bar on announcing the election results. The court also validated the resolutions passed during the July 11 AIADMK GC meeting which was contested by EPS' friend-turned-foe O Panneerselvam.