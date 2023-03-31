TamilNadu

AIADMK representation sent to EC to recognise EPS as General Secretary

In the recently concluded election, Edappadi K Palaniswami was elected for the party's top post.
Election Commission of India; Edappadi K Palaniswami
Election Commission of India; Edappadi K Palaniswami
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In order to officiate Edappadi K Palaniswami's election as AIADMK's General Secretary, the party has submitted a representation to the Election Commission for recognition.

The related documents have been attached in the representation.

Edappadi K Palaniswami was unanimously elected as the party's general secretary after the HC lifted the bar on announcing the election results. The court also validated the resolutions passed during the July 11 AIADMK GC meeting which was contested by EPS' friend-turned-foe O Panneerselvam.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Election Commission
Edappadi K Palaniswami
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami
AIADMK's general secretary
July 11 AIADMK GC

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in