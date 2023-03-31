Address safety concerns of teachers: Sengottaiyan tells TN govt

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK MLA and former school education minister KA Sengottaiyan has asked the State government to address the safety concerns of school teachers facing attacks by students.

Participating in the debate on the demand for grants for the School Education Department, Sengottaiyan said that the mentality of the students have changed post-Covid and the state was witnessing incidences of teachers being attacked by their students regularly.

Asking the government to create a grievance redressing mechanism to address the concerns of the teachers at least once a week, the AIADMK MLA said that the teachers were not able to teach effectively due to their involvement in other activities, including the wooing of absentee students back to the schools.

Sengottaiyan also alleged that parents were not regularly attending the school management committee meetings promptly and their absence is being managed by roping in MNREGA workers.

Participating in the debate, PMK legislature party leader G K Mani urged the government to resolve the case challenging the compulsory Tamil education in Tamil Nadu and said that while the intention of the government to make all Class 10 students fluent in English was laudable, the government must ensure that learning Tamil was made compulsory in the state schools.