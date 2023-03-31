Additional stoppages for weekly special train between Barauni-Kovai

CHENNAI: The East Central Railway has notified revision in the stoppages and timings of train service between Barauni (Bihar) – Coimbatore Weekly Special train (5 Services).

The East Central Railway has notified in a press statement that, train no - 03357 between Barauni - Coimbatore weekly special fare special train will leave at 11:45 pm on April 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29 (Saturdays) from Barauni and reach Coimbatore at 04:00 am, fourth day of each service.

Meanwhile, train no- 03358 Coimbatore - Barauni return direction, the train will leave Coimbatore at 12:50 am on April 5, 12, 19, 26 & May 3 (Wednesdays) and reach Barauni at 06:00 am, the third day of each service.

Now, the East Central Railway provided new stoppages for the weekly special train at Bargarh road, Balangir, Kesinga, Muniguda, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Kottavalasa and Duvvada. The stoppage at Visakhapatnam has been withdrawn by East Central Railway.

The weekly special train is scheduled to travel through Rajamundry, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Perambur, Katpadi, Salem, Erode and reach Coimbatore, the statement noted.