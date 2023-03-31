81 kg ganja, luxury car seized from Maharashtra man at TN-AP border

CHENNAI: In an inter-state operation 81 kg of ganja worth about Rs 48.6 lakh was seized on Friday by sleuths of Enforcement Bureau on TN – Andhra Pradesh border.

Based on specific input of smuggling of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, vehicle check was organised at Tiruvallur district border Arambakkam check-post, Uthukottai check post and Elavur check post by the police.

"In pursuance of this, the team intercepted one four-wheeler Honda Civic, (AP 09 BH1134) and secured one accused namely Sankar Thasarath Pawar (35), of Osmanabad district, Maharashtra and seized 81 kgs ganja. The car was also seized.

"The whole operation was monitored by Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal ADGP, Enforcement. Overall for this year, as many as 426 cases were registered and 1,590 kg of Ganja seized by the Enforcement Bureau. During the month of March, about 730 kg of ganja, 69 vehicles, including 10 four wheelers were seized," a press release from the bureau said.

Enforcement Bureau, Tamil Nadu, is taking all out efforts to control supply of narcotic drugs and reduced demand in the state and public are requested to provide any information regarding peddling of narcotic drugs to the toll free number 10581 or or mobile number 9498410581, the release added.