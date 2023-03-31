5 parakeets grown illegally in Chennai, Nellai rescued

CHENNAI: The State Forest Department rescued five parakeets kept illegally by individuals in Chennai and Tirunelveli. Based on the complaint filed by People for the Ethical Treatment Animals (PETA), the parakeets were seized and a penalty was imposed on the offenders following the registration of preliminary offense reports (POR).

PETA India had sent formal complaints to the wildlife warden in Chennai, and the divisional forest officer in Tirunelveli, regarding the illegal possession of two parakeets in Chennai and three parakeets in Tirunelveli by an individual and a homestay respectively. A POR has been registered by the respective divisions under Sections 39 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, against the accused for keeping the parakeets, noted the release.

The PORs have been compounded and fines of Rs 10,000 and Rs 6000 respectively have been recovered from the offenders. “PETA India thanks the Chennai and Tirunelveli forest division officials for working with us to rescue parakeets from cruel caging. Incidents like these are exactly why laws exist to keep wild animals where they belong in nature and out of cages,” said Saloni Sakaria, PETA India cruelty response coordinator.

In the illegal bird trade, countless birds have been torn away from their families and denied everything that is natural and important to them so that they can be sold as pets or used as bogus fortune-tellers.

Captured birds are packed into small boxes, and an estimated 60 per cent of them die in transit from broken wings and legs, thirst, or sheer panic. Those who survive face a bleak, lonely life in captivity, suffering from malnutrition, loneliness, depression, and stress.