Udhayanidhi: Special SHGs with rescued bonded labourers as members soon

CHENNAI: To turn rescued bonded labourers into entrepreneurs, the state government has announced, in the Assembly, to form special self-help groups (SHG) by providing financial assistance. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sport Development, and Poverty Alleviation Programme and Rural Indebtedness, announced that self-help groups would be formed at a cost of Rs 7.34 crore to engage the rescued bonded labourers in entrepreneurship.

“To promote products of self help groups at tourist destinations, ‘Mathi Angadigal’ (shops) will be created at 100 destinations at Rs 5 crore. Also, as many as 100 ‘Mathi Expresses’ (e-carts) will be provided at Rs 3 crore so that self-help groups can sell their products and increase their revenue,” he announced.

Moreover, the department will provide skill training to 20,000 youngsters from rural areas at a cost of Rs 120 crore. “Providing skill training to the rural youths will provide job opportunities to them. Also, training will be provided to 25,000 youngsters at Rs 25 crore to promote entrepreneurship among them,” Udhayanidhi said.

The department has allocated Rs 75 crore towards Community Investment Fund loans to 5,000 self-help groups. The 5,000 self-help groups will get loans to the tune of Rs 1.50 lakh each. Also, 10,000 new self-help groups will be created in rural areas and a revolving fund of Rs 15 crore will be released, he added.

Earlier, while delivering his reply on the floor, the Minister stated that the earlier AIADMK government only enabled bank loans of Rs 84,000 crore to self-help groups in 10 years. But, the present government has already crossed the target of Rs 45,000 crore and enabled loans of Rs 46,000 crore in 2 years.

“In 10 years (of AIADMK rule), only Rs 93 crore was given as subsidy on loan interest. But we provided Rs 93 crore in just two years,” he added.