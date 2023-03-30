TamilNadu

TN bus stands to get upgraded: KN Nehru

Speaking at Legislative Assembly, he said that new bus stands will be constructed in 3 corporations and 9 municipalities at a cost of Rs 174 crore.
KN Nehru
KN NehruFile photo
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Urban Development Minister KN Nehru on Thursday said that 12 new bus stations will be set up and existing ones will be upgraded in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at Legislative Assembly, he said that new bus stands will be constructed in 3 corporations and 9 municipalities at a cost of Rs 174 crore.

He also said bus stands will also be upgraded in 12 more municipalities, including Sirkazhi at a cost of Rs 42.80 crore.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Legislative Assembly
Sirkazhi
Municipalities
Bus stands
Urban Development Minister KN Nehru
new bus stations

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in