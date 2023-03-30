TN bus stands to get upgraded: KN Nehru

CHENNAI: Urban Development Minister KN Nehru on Thursday said that 12 new bus stations will be set up and existing ones will be upgraded in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at Legislative Assembly, he said that new bus stands will be constructed in 3 corporations and 9 municipalities at a cost of Rs 174 crore.

He also said bus stands will also be upgraded in 12 more municipalities, including Sirkazhi at a cost of Rs 42.80 crore.