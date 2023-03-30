Tiruchy Corpn nod for feasibility study of Metro Rail service plan

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy City Corporation council on Wednesday approved the feasibility study of the proposed plan for a 68 km stretch transport corridor made by a private firm that would be readied and sent to the Union government for approval.

As per the study made by Urban Mass Transit Company Limited, Bangalore, a total length of 68 km stretches in the city with three routes were identified as the possible stretch based on the passenger flow. According to the officials who made the study and explained the result in the council meeting on Wednesday said, out of the total residents in the city, 41 per cent use two-wheeler, 15 per cent use cars, 7 per cent utilise autos while 22 per cent make use of public transport facility such as the bus travel.

“The population that has been using the public transport facility are penitential residents making use of the Metro Rail service,” said an official who explained the study.

He also said that they have identified three possible stretches in the city. Accordingly, one stretch to a length of 18.7 km connecting Samayapuram and Vayalur via Srirangam and Thillainagar while the other one to a length of 26 km will be from Thuvakudi and Panchapur new integrated bus terminal via Central bus stand and the third with 23.3 km stretch will connect Panchapur and International airport via the semi ring road.

“With the possible stretches, the key spots like Central bus stand, junction railway station and IBT Panchapur will have connectivity”, the official said.

Later, the Finance Committee Chairperson T Muthuselvam presented the Corporation Budget 2023-24 with Rs 74 lakh surplus.

According to the budget, the total income under various sources is Rs 1,026.70 crore and the total expenditure is Rs 1025.95 crore. Mayor Mu Anbalagan, Commissioner Dr Vaithinanathan and others were present.