Retired transport employees to gets their pending benefits in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that 3,414 Transport corporation's ex-employees will get their long due benefits including provident fund, gratuity, leave surrender amount, pension surrender.

Tamil Nadu Transport corporation's employees who retired between April 2022 - November 2022, (total of 3,414 ex employees) will get the benefits said in a press statement on Thursday.

Th Chief Minister ordered to release Rs 1,031.32 crore to settle the long due benefits, said the statement.

Previously, this government settled the long due benefits for 1,241 ex transport employees who retired between May 2021 - March 2021 on December 1 - 2022 and 1,626 ex employees who retired between April 2021 - March 2022 was settled on March 27, 2023. In the following action, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered to release Rs 1,031.32 crore to settle the benefit dues for Ex - Transport employees who retired from April 2022 - November 2022.