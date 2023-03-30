Over 8,500 titles distributed to forest dwellers in TN under FRA

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has distributed over 8,500 titles to the forest dwellers under the provision of Forest Rights Act (FRA) till end of November last year, according to Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu.

"The state government has informed that a total of 8,594 titles (8,144 individual and 450 community) have been distributed in the state upto November 30, 2022," said the minister while responding to the question from DMK MP P Wilson, who sought details whether the ministry taken required measures to recognise the rights of forest dwelling tribal communities in TN like Irula community, on Wednesday.

The minister further said the respective state government and union territories' administration are responsible for implementation of the provision of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.