NCERT signs agreement with ETS to strengthen PARAKH

CHENNAI: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Educational Testing Service (ETS) to collaborate and strengthen PARAKH, an online platform for school assessments developed by NCERT.

PARAKH, which stands for Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development, was launched by the NCERT in 2020 to assess the learning outcomes of students from Classes 3 to 10 in schools across all the states.

The platform aims to provide a comprehensive, objective, and reliable picture of the knowledge and skills of students, teachers, and schools, a release from the council said.

The MoU between NCERT and ETS will bring in ETS' expertise in designing, developing, and administering large-scale assessments globally. ETS will support NCERT in enhancingthe quality and validity of PARAKH assessments, developing test items, and conducting research on assessment methodologies.

ETS will also assist NCERT in building capacity among teachers and school administrators for using PARAKH results to improve teaching and learning practices.

The collaboration between NCERT and ETS is expected to bring in new insights, innovations, and efficiencies in PARAKH assessments and contribute to the overall improvement of the quality of education across the country including in the State.