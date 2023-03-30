Madurai Chithirai fest from April 23

MADURAI: With the annual Chithirai festival slated for celebration at Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai next month, authorities of district administration and HR&CE have come up with action plans to host the festival in a grand manner.

The festival, which is set to begin on April 23 with a flag-hoisting ceremony amidst a huge gathering of devotees, will conclude on May 4. Collector S Aneesh Sekhar convened a meeting with officials from various departments and discussed the arrangements for the festival. The key highlight of the twelve-day festival is scheduled on May 2 when the devotees would witness the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar and the car festival on May 3.

Above all, the grandeur of the event is the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai river, the highlight of the festival in Madurai. The event is scheduled on May 5.

Apart from basic facilities to be made available by the departments of government organisations, the temple administration has also come up to set up temporary roofs in the interest of devotees and to protect them from strong sunlight along East and South Chithirai streets and on North Aadi street and West Aadi street. To further facilitate the devotees, a 300-ton open air conditioner facility would be made on the wedding stage and a 100-ton air conditioner on the wedding hall.

On a priority basis, 6,000 devotees would be allowed to take free darshan through the South tower. Moreover, each of the 2,500 devotees with tickets at Rs 500 would be allowed through the North and West towers. A total of 3,500 devotees, each with Rs 200 as entry tickets could get access to the temple through the North and East towers. As for foreigners, a separate place would be readied. No free pass would be provided as per court directive.

“To witness the proceedings in the interest of devotees, 20 LED screens would be installed at various locations in the vicinity of the temple,” sources said.