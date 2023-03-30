I have breakfast served to school kids during official visits: Udhay

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and youth wing leader of DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday spoke in the Legislative Assembly and stated that no matter which city he visits officially, he only eats food provided under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme.

"No matter which town I visit, I eat food provided under Chief Minister's breakfast scheme. To implement the scheme effectively, Rs 1 crore has been allocated to provide cooking training to selected self-help group girls in rural areas," he said.