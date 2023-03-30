EVKS Elangovan recovering from congestive heart failure in ICU

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader and Erode east MLA EVKS Elangovan is recovering from congestive heart failure and is treated at the intensive care unit (ICU), stated hospital authorities from Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre on Thursday.

He was admitted to the hospital on March 15, after developing breathing difficulties. After a routine medical checkup, it was detected that he has coronary artery disease, and Covid positive.

On March 22, the hospital authorities mentioned that the test result of coronavirus has turned negative, but treatment for congestive artery failure is been given in ICU.