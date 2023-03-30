Ensured 76 pc placements for students of govt ITIs, says Labour Min

CHENNAI: State labour department has ensured employment to 76% of students of Government ITIs through campus interviews. The department has also organised job fairs in private sectors and facilitated more than 1.42 lakh job aspirants to secure jobs in private firms, according to Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister C V Ganesan.

"Campus interviews are being conducted with the support of companies and industries. Among the passed out students, 76% have been given campus placement in various industries and institutions last academic year, " said the minister while replying to the demand for grants for the department on Wednesday.

The department has also emphasised on upgrading the government ITIs and taking efforts to transform government institutes as industry 4.0 technology centres by roping in TATA Technologies Ltd. The project, which would be executed at Rs 2,877 crore, to offer short and long term courses to meet the demands of the industries.

Minister further announced that the children of registered members of the TN Construction Workers Welfare Board, who are getting admission through merits in premium institutes like IIT, IIM and securing admission in MBBS courses, would be funded fully until they complete the course. The welfare board would take care of tuition and accommodation fees of the students.

The department has also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of registered members of the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Drivers and Automobile Workshop Workers Welfare Board, if they met with an accidented and succumbed to the injuries.

The department has also taken several measures to educate the workers in fire crackers industries in Virudhunagar and other parts of the state. Mobile units have been created to conduct frequent checks in fire cracker units, said the minister and pointed out the solatium to the families of workers killed in accidents in the industry has been increased from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

Financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per year would be disbursed to the registered workers of the construction welfare board, who are suffering from chronic illness like silicosis and heart ailments.