Camera fixed to monitor leopard in Valparai

COIMBATORE: The forest department has fixed camera traps to monitor the movement of a leopard which mauled a goat to death in Valparai.

According to the forest department, workers spotted the mauled carcass of a goat at Nadumalai Estate in Valparai on Wednesday. The goat belonged to Subbaiya from Mattam area in Vellimalai Estate.

On receiving information, the forest department staff from Valparai arrived and examined the carcass of the animal.

“It was then confirmed to be a leopard with its pugmarks. Hence, camera traps have been placed in the neighbourhood to monitor the animal,” said an official.

The forest department has appealed to villagers not to venture out in the dark to prevent any conflict. Meanwhile, the villagers sought the forest department to set up a cage to capture the prowling leopard.