Aid for taking migrant workers’ remains home

CHENNAI: The Government would facilitate transportation of mortal remains of the migrant workers, who died in accidents in construction sites and other industries, to their native village. The welfare board would allocate a maximum of Rs 1 lakh to ferry the mortal remains of a labourer.

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C V Ganesan told the state assembly during the demand for grants for his department that the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board would extend financial assistance to ferry the mortal remains of the migrant workers, who died in accidents in their working sites, to their native place.

"If migrant labourers met with an accident at a worksite and died, the welfare board will extend financial assistance to transport their mortal remains after the postmortem. It will be ferried in a government hearse van, train or even in flight to their native place, " the minister said and noted that a maximum of Rs 1 lakh would be allocated for the same for a single case.

The Collector of the respective district would coordinate the arrangements and financial assistance for carrying out the process would be done by the collector.

Due to financial constraint, the families of several migrant labourers were cremating their beloved ones in the place of their work. In several cases, the family members would miss the last opportunity to see the face of their beloved ones and be unable to perform the final rites. "Without proper registration of the migrant workers, it will be difficult to implement such welfare schemes. The fund will remain unutilised nor help the migrant workers and their families. The government should engage stakeholders to implement such programmes, " said Arul of the Migrant Workers' Protection Movement.