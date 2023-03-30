TamilNadu

AIADMK-BJP alliance will continue in Tamil Nadu, says EPS

This comes after BJP president K Annamalai at a party office-bearers’ meeting said that he would offer to resign as president, if the BJP was to continue its alliance with the AIADMK for the 2024 Parliamentary elections.
EPS speaking to reporters at the Secretariat in Chennai.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: AIADMK's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that the party's alliance with the BJP will continue.

"BJP is in the AIADMK alliance and it will continue. We have been saying this since the beginning. The AIADMK alliance with the BJP will continue in the parliamentary elections as well," he said in a press conference at the Secretariat in Chennai.

Earlier, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah underlined that the alliance of his party with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu will continue for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Slamming the ruling government, the party's General Secretary said, "The Finance Minister has deliberately misrepresented the schemes completed in the AIADMK regime. Law and Order has completely gone down in Tamil Nadu. Drug sales have increased in the State. Ganja is in free circulation whether it is available or not. The funds allocated to the Governor are provided only for the poor. The Governor has allocated funds to the scheme to benefit poor students. In Villupuram, 2 drug addicts brutally murdered Mohammad Ibrahim. Most of Amma Canteen's food are not of good quality."

