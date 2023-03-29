Vaniyambadi youth held for throwing stones at Vande Bharat Express train

TIRUPATTUR: One person was arrested by the Jolarpet railway police for stoning and breaking the window panes of the Mysuru-bound Vande Bharat express at Vaniyambadi on Tuesday. The train was on its way to Mysuru after stopping at Katpadi when an unidentified person hurled stones at the train as it was passing Vaniyambadi railway station. “While the window pane cracked it did not fall apart and neither was any passenger injured in the incident,” official sources revealed. The engine driver (loco pilot) immediately alerted railway officials at Jolarpet who swung into action and based on investigation nabbed Kubendran (22) son of Mahendran of Thirumanjolai near Vaniyambadi for the stone pelting incident. He was arrested and further investigations are underway.