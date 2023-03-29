Vaikom satyagraha rally: TN in forefront of social equality: Alagiri

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Tuesday said Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront for other states in ensuring social justice and equality.

Speaking to the media, after flagging off a vehicle rally to Kerala, organised by Kerala Congress as part of the centenary celebration of Vaikom Satyagraha in Erode, Alagiri said Tamil Nadu has always stood by the side of social reformation.

“It could be a national front, Dravidian movement, communal movement or Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), they all stood for social liberation, upliftment, equality and social justice. Hence, Tamil Nadu is in the forefront as compared to other states,” he said.

Stating that after the then Tamil Nadu Congress leader Periyar’s participation, the Vaikom struggle catapulted into a national issue and brought the intervention of Mahatma Gandhi, Alagiri said hence it earned him the name ‘Vaikom Veerar.’

The protest was against the rigid and oppressive caste system prevalent in the Kingdom of Travancore, now part of Kerala. People from downtrodden communities were forbidden not only from entering the Vaikom Mahadevi temple but also from walking on the surrounding roads.

Alagiri also urged Kerala to take the memories of Vaikom struggle to all over India. Participating in the event, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy said the BJP’s disturbance will be taken as an opportunity for Congress and its alliance parties to grow stronger.

“The BJP snatched away the post of MP from Rahul Gandhi as his Bharat Jodo Yatra became popular worldwide,” he said.