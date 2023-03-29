Vaiko wants legal action against IPS officer Balveer Singh

CHENNAI: As alleged custodial torture committed by an IPS officer shocked the State, MDMK leader Vaiko has urged the government to file case against the officer and take legal action.

In his statement, the senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP, expressed shock over reports of Balveer Singh torturing accused persons by removing tooth and other mode of tortures. "It is shocking that more than 30 persons from various villages are affected by this. These are barbaric actions that are unheard of till now," he said.