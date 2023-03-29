UGC issues public notice not to take admissions in 2 TN institutions

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned the public and parents not to take admission in Open International University of Alternative Medicines and National Board of Alternative Medicines (both in Kuttalam) in Tamil Nadu since various degree programmes offered by both the institutions were gross violation of the UGC Act.

"It has come to of the UGC that these two institutions are offering various degree courses in gross violation of UGC Act 1956,” UGC secretary Manish R Joshi said in a public notice.

According to him the right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a university established or incorporated by or under a central act, a provincial act or a state act or an insitution especially empowered by an act of Parliament of confer or grant degrees.

The UGC secretary said, "Open International University for Alternative Medicines and National Board of Alternative Medicines" are neither enlisted nor empowered to award any degree as per the UGC Act.

Further, as per the provision stipulated under Section 23 of the act no institution, whether a corporate body or not other than a university established or incorporated by or under a central act shall be entitled to have the word "university" associated with its name in any manner whatsoever.

"Therefore, the general public, students, parents and other stakeholders are cautioned through this public notice not to take admission in these two self-styled institutions, as taking admission in such institutions may jeopardise the career of the students,” he added.