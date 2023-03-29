TNPSC chairs meeting after complaints on irregularities mount

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) under immense pressure has called on for a meeting to discuss the complaints of irregularities that have surfaced.

Problem began right from the announcement of TNPSC Group II and IV results. Political parties such as PMK, AIADMK and several other activists sounded an alarm over inordinate number of candidates passing the exams from one centre of which the majority were trained in a particular coaching centre.

That apart, complaints have surfaced that correction has not been proper, and lakhs of candidates still await their results. The TNPSC informed results of those who haven't passed their Tamil exams have been kept on hold.

Opposition parties jumped on the government seeking answers for irregularities in these exams. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had sought clarification from TNPSC member secretary regarding the same.

The meeting that would be convened later in the day, helmed by Chairman-in-charge Dr C Munianathan. Important announcement is expected to be made following the discussion.