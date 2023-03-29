Public appreciate Tangedco engineers’ quick action to restore power supply

TIRUPATTUR: Locals of Janatapuram near Vaniyambadai were pleasantly surprised when they found that disrupted power was set right within a short time not by the usual Tangedco line staff, but by a EE and AE on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the line overhead power from the Vaniyambadi substation to Pudur, Mandalavai, and Kunnathur was snapped suddenly resulting in the above areas going without power. When locals informed EB officials they expected linemen to come and effect the repairs after quite some time as is the us ual case. Hence they were taken aback when the Vaniyambadi substation EE Basha Mohammed and AE Iqbal Ahamed came to the spot to effect the necessary repairs as the linemen had all gone to Chennai for agitation in support of their demands. Both Tangedco officials helped by locals made the necessary repairs and power was restored within an hour. For both the public and the engineers it was a new experience to see top bosses working hands-on in the field.