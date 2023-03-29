NTK extends support to protesting sanitary staff

Chennai: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has expressed support to protesting sanitary workers in rural local bodies, who are demanding rationalisation of their jobs and pay hike. The party urged the state government to fulfill their demands. In his statement, Seeman, coordinator of the party, opined that protests and demonstrations by the workers demanding better livelihoods are justifiable. “Understanding the genuineness of the demands, Naam Tamilar Katchi supports them,” he added. He said that around 60,000 workers in rural local bodies demand salary hike up to Rs 10,000 and direct payment. They also urge to rationalise the working hours and appoint additional workers in vacant posts. “The government should give special concern to the issue and take measures to fulfil their demands immediately,” he urged.