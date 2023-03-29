TamilNadu

Form panel to probe into Group IV exam irregularities: OPS

O Panneerselvam (R)
O Panneerselvam (R)File
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged the DMK government to constitute a probe committee to investigate the alleged irregularities in the recent Group IV exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Claiming that apprehensions have been created after about 2,000 candidates, who have trained in the same institution, have passed in the exam, he said "Similarly, it was also reported that about 700 candidates, who have applied for land surveyors, secured pass marks and completed the training in one institution.”

“The Chief Minister should immediately intervene in this issue and take steps to appoint an investigation team to inquire whether there were irregularities in conducting the exam,” he said.

