Dismiss TNERC director named in coal scam: Arappor

CHENNAI: The director (tariff) of Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, who was named as one of the accused in the Rs 908 crore coal scam in Tangedco, should be dismissed, the Arappor Iyakkam urged Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Tuesday.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Energy Secretary and TNERC chairman, Arappor convener Jayaram Venkatesan said TNERC director (Tariff) M Manoharan, who was the deputy financial controller of Tangedco, was one of the many accused in the DVAC FIR.

During the FIR check period, Manoharan was part of the tender committee and price bid team, and had allegedly colluded with South Indian Corporation Limited to create a heavy loss to the tune of at least Rs 908 crore.

“TNERC needs to play a key role as an independent regulator and hence its officials are expected to be people of high integrity. The FIR prima facie shows Manoharan’s involvement in a major scam and therefore his continuing service in TNERC will affect the independent functioning of TNERC greatly,” he said. TNERC sources said Manoharan had gone on leave as his tenure ended, and added that they have written to the government recommending extension.