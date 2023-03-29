TamilNadu

Dismiss TNERC director named in coal scam: Arappor

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Energy Secretary and TNERC chairman, Arappor convener Jayaram Venkatesan said TNERC director (Tariff) M Manoharan, who was the deputy financial controller of Tangedco, was one of the many accused in the DVAC FIR.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The director (tariff) of Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, who was named as one of the accused in the Rs 908 crore coal scam in Tangedco, should be dismissed, the Arappor Iyakkam urged Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Tuesday.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Energy Secretary and TNERC chairman, Arappor convener Jayaram Venkatesan said TNERC director (Tariff) M Manoharan, who was the deputy financial controller of Tangedco, was one of the many accused in the DVAC FIR.

During the FIR check period, Manoharan was part of the tender committee and price bid team, and had allegedly colluded with South Indian Corporation Limited to create a heavy loss to the tune of at least Rs 908 crore.

“TNERC needs to play a key role as an independent regulator and hence its officials are expected to be people of high integrity. The FIR prima facie shows Manoharan’s involvement in a major scam and therefore his continuing service in TNERC will affect the independent functioning of TNERC greatly,” he said. TNERC sources said Manoharan had gone on leave as his tenure ended, and added that they have written to the government recommending extension.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Coal Scam
Jayaram Venkatesan
Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission
Arappor
TNERC director
Dismiss TNERC director
DVAC FIR
FIR prima facie

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in