Class 10 boards: Science practical exam extended till March 31

CHENNAI: According to the Malai Malar report, the Director of Government Examinations has ordered that the practical examination for the science course for students writing the public examination that began on March 23 has been extended till March 31.

Also, the principal education officers have been instructed to give special attention to the students who did not appear in the examination.

In Tamil Nadu, the public examination for students of Classes 11 and 12 has been going on.

Board exams for Class 10 will commence from April 6 and results will be out on May 17.