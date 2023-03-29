Cauvery among Centre govt’s rejuvenation project

CHENNAI: As a recent report released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that river Cauvery is among the most polluted rivers in the country, the environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) to rejuvenate the river.

While responding to a question in the Parliament, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Wnvironment, Forest and Climate Change Department, said the ministry had entrusted Indian Council Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) in Dehradun to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) for rejuvenation of 13 major rivers in the country namely Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, Yamuna, Brahmaputra, Luni, Narmada, Godavari, Mahanadi, Krishna and Cauvery through forestry interventions.

"The Detailed Project Reports (DPR) have been sent to the concerned state and Union Territories for its implementation," he said.

The DPRs include rejuvenation measures which include eco-park developments, avenue plantations, riverside plantations, river front development, biodiversity conservation model, among others, based on site conditions.

It may be noted that 'Polluted River Stretches for Restoration of Water Quality, 2022' - released by the CPCB pointed out 10 rivers in the State have polluted stretches that included Cauvery river. Other Tamil Nadu rivers that were identified as polluted are Adyar, Amravati, Bhavani, Cooum, Palar, Sarabanga, Tambiraparani, Thirumanimuthar and Vasishta. Among these rivers, Cooum is the most polluted rivers in the country, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the State government has recently submitted a revised DPR to the central government amounting to Rs 3,090.75 crore of which, Rs 1,205.50 crore will be spent for sewage management and Rs 1,885.25 crore for industrial effluent management for rejuvenation of River Cauvery and its tributaries namely, Sarabanga, Bhavani, Noyyal, Amravathi and Thirumani.