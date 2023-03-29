Annamalai urges FSSAI to rollback 'Dahi' notification

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chairperson of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to rollback its notification, asking for the use of "Dahi" in curd sachets produced by the state-run cooperative societies.

The notification is not in tandem with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promote regional languages, said Annamalai and asked the FSSAI chairperson to immediately rollback the notification released by the authority asking for the use of "Dahi" (Hindi terminology for curd) instead of a regional language in the curd sachets and "kindly allow State-run Cooperative Milk Societies to use their respective regional language".

The FSSAI notification was added to the package of the saffron party that it was against plurality and diversity. Chief Minister M K Stalin and several political leaders reacted sharply to register their strong protest against FSSAI for carrying forward the hidden agenda of the RSS and its bandwagon BJP to impose Hindi language in non-Hindi speaking states.