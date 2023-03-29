Aarudhra Gold Trading director Michael Raj nabbed at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have made another arrest in the Aarudhra Gold Trading cheating case. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested the now defunct firm's director Michael Raj at the Chennai airport.

Raj came to Chennai from Dubai on Wednesday. The customs officials tipped the cops as a look-out notice was put on him.

This development comes after the recent arrests of K Harish and J Malathy who were part of the concern's management. The duo were sent to judicial custody subsequently.

The police have made three arrests so far and five are learned to at large.

Aarudhra Gold Trading pvt ltd has defrauded public to the tune of Rs 2,438 crores by collecting funds from over one lakh depositors between September 2020 and May 2022. People deposited money as they were promised exorbitant interest rates, however the company walked back on its promise.