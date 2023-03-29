3 granite idols unearthed during road works

TIRUCHY: Workers who were carrying out a road expansion at Tiruvaiyaru found three granite idols on Wednesday.

Sources said that a group of workers involved in the expansion of the Tirukattupalli-Gandiyur bypass road have been constructing an aqueduct at Anthali head that branches into Kudamuritti river at Karuppur near Tiruvaiyaru.

On Wednesday, while the workers were digging the land for the aqueduct using earthmovers, they found three granite idols of Vinayakar, Amman and Varahi measuring four-foot in height.

On information, people from the neighbouring villages rushed to the spot, washed the idols, applied turmeric paste and garlanded them.

They also performed pujas for the idols.

Thiruvaiyaru Tahsildhar Palaniappan reached the spot and conducted an inquiry with the workers and residents.

Subsequently, he took the idols into his possession.