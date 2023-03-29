2 men who tried to take land worth Rs 120 cr by forging docus held

CHENNAI: Police arrested two men who allegedly tried to take land worth Rs 120 crore by forging documents in Guduvanchery on Wednesday.

Akash Choudry of Bangalore owns a 3.98 acres property in Guduvanchery that is worth Rs 120 core.

Shankaran and Ramamoorthy of Nandivaram in Guduvanchery had managed to get a copy of the document of the land and they tried to forge the documents like the property belongs to them.

Akash, who came to know about this, filed a complaint with the Tambaram police commissioner and soon the police formed a special team and searched for Shankaran and Ramamoorthy who were missing.

On Wednesday, the police arrested both of them near Tambaram and they were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison. The police are also investigating who helped them in forging the documents.